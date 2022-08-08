An Air Station Port Angeles aircrew medevacs an injured 73-year-old hiker from the beach near Cape Johnson in Olympic National Park. The Coast Guard was notified by partner agencies after the injured man's son was able to make a call for help using a cell phone. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853621
|VIRIN:
|220808-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156349
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Johnson, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT