Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Johnson, WA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An Air Station Port Angeles aircrew medevacs an injured 73-year-old hiker from the beach near Cape Johnson in Olympic National Park. The Coast Guard was notified by partner agencies after the injured man's son was able to make a call for help using a cell phone. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853621
    VIRIN: 220808-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156349
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Johnson, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    Port Angeles
    MH-65 Dolphin
    Olympic National Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT