    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps team conduct the downed vehicle lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:07
    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    TIMS
    EABestSquad

