U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022

U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps team conduct the downed vehicle lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|08.09.2022
|08.09.2022 13:32
|B-Roll
|220809-A-BS310-2000
|DOD_109156106
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
