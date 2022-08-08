Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Reporting units to the Maryland National Guard's 29th Combat Aviation Brigade gather together for a mission rehearsal as part of Northern Strike '22 at Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 8, 2022. During Northern Strike '22, the MDNG's 29th CAB provides command and control over the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard, and the U.S. Marine Corps Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853608
    VIRIN: 220808-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155994
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike Rehearsal of Concept Drill, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike
    Northern Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT