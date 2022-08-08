Northern Strike Rehearsal of Concept Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853608" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reporting units to the Maryland National Guard's 29th Combat Aviation Brigade gather together for a mission rehearsal as part of Northern Strike '22 at Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 8, 2022. During Northern Strike '22, the MDNG's 29th CAB provides command and control over the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard, and the U.S. Marine Corps Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)