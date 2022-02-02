Will DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, CSM Michael Gragg conquer his fear of donating blood? Watch as CSM Gragg and his wife Rusita attend a blood drive. One donation can save up to three lives. ASBP blood drive broll featuring CSM Gragg. Footage of Blood drive, signing up to give blood, giving blood, snack table.
|02.02.2022
|08.09.2022 13:45
|B-Roll
|853603
|220202-A-PO177-110
|DOD_109155863
|00:33:24
|US
|0
|0
