    ASBP blood drive broll featuring CSM Gragg

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Will DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, CSM Michael Gragg conquer his fear of donating blood? Watch as CSM Gragg and his wife Rusita attend a blood drive. One donation can save up to three lives. ASBP blood drive broll featuring CSM Gragg. Footage of Blood drive, signing up to give blood, giving blood, snack table.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853603
    VIRIN: 220202-A-PO177-110
    Filename: DOD_109155863
    Length: 00:33:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASBP blood drive broll featuring CSM Gragg, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blood Drive
    ASBP
    MHS
    Donate Blood
    DHA

