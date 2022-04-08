Multilingual Celebration of Coast Guard’s 232nd Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard members from units throughout the Eighth Coast Guard District wish a happy birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard in various languages in recognition of the Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday Aug. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard we celebrate today consists of service members from vastly different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, people who bring unique perspectives from every corner of the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)