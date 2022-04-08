Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multilingual Celebration of Coast Guard’s 232nd Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard members from units throughout the Eighth Coast Guard District wish a happy birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard in various languages in recognition of the Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday Aug. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard we celebrate today consists of service members from vastly different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, people who bring unique perspectives from every corner of the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853590
    VIRIN: 220804-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155783
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multilingual Celebration of Coast Guard’s 232nd Birthday, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Birthday
    Eighth District
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT