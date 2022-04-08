Multilingual Celebration of Coast Guard’s 232nd Birthday

Coast Guard members from units throughout the Eighth Coast Guard District wish a happy birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard in various languages in recognition of the Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday Aug. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard we celebrate today consists of service members from vastly different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, people who bring unique perspectives from every corner of the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853590
|VIRIN:
|220804-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155783
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
