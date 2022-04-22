Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – RP1 Mauricio Melo

    BAHRAIN

    04.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    RP1 Mauricio Melo, assigned to NAVCENT, has a passion to serve and help kids make a difference. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. video by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class William Collins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853584
    VIRIN: 220310-N-VG727-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155724
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BH

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    5th Fleet in Focus

