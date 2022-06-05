Prasanth Dharmaraj, originally from India, plays an important role in keeping all service members, civilians and their families safe at NSA Bahrain. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853583
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-AI379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155700
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus - Prasanth Dharmaraj, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT