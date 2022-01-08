Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program Aviano Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    2nd Lt Christian Bond, a Cadet Programs Officer, talked about opportunities with the Civil Air Patrol at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2022. Bond describes how Civil Air Patrol runs their cadet programs in Europe and how members with base access can get involved. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853571
    VIRIN: 220801-F-QR554-069
    Filename: DOD_109155460
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program Aviano Air Base, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    Cadet

    Civil Air Patrol

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Cadet
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    AFN Europe
    AFN Aviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT