2nd Lt Christian Bond, a Cadet Programs Officer, talked about opportunities with the Civil Air Patrol at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2022. Bond describes how Civil Air Patrol runs their cadet programs in Europe and how members with base access can get involved. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853571
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-QR554-069
|Filename:
|DOD_109155460
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program Aviano Air Base, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
Cadet
Civil Air Patrol
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
