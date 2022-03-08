Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Replenishment

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) participate in a fueling-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the East China Sea, Aug. 3. America, leade ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 02:08
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Replenishment, by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

