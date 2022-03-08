EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) participate in a fueling-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the East China Sea, Aug. 3. America, leade ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853541
|VIRIN:
|220803-N-IO312-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155153
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Replenishment, by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
