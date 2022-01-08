Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pancake Eating Contest

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    A PACUP for the quarterly Misawa Club eating competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853540
    VIRIN: 220801-N-JC978-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155133
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pancake Eating Contest, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn
    afn misawa
    pacup

