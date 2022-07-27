V32 Tactical Small Unit Leader Course

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct a Tactical Small Unit Leader Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)
07.27.2022
08.09.2022
Video Productions
|Location:
CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
