    V32 Tactical Small Unit Leader Course

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct a Tactical Small Unit Leader Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 04:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 

    Machine Gun
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    2d Marines
    3D MARDIV
    COMMSTRAT

