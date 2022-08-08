Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield Civil Affairs Band Performance

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Brandon Dillard 

    201st TPASE

    Members from the 25 Infantry Division Army Band perform for the community in Baturaja, Indonesia in order to promote unity all in support of Super Garuda Shield.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 22:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853534
    VIRIN: 220208-A-PA028-008
    Filename: DOD_109154821
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Super Garuda Shield Civil Affairs Band Performance, by SPC Brandon Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Supergarudashield

