Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V33 Fire Team Attacks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct fire team attack drills on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 2, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853531
    VIRIN: 220802-M-NT377-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109154815
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V33 Fire Team Attacks, by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    3/3
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT