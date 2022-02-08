V33 Fire Team Attacks

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct fire team attack drills on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 2, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)
|08.02.2022
|08.09.2022 04:39
|B-Roll
|853531
|220802-M-NT377-1001
|1001
|DOD_109154815
|00:01:50
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
