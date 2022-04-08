Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Hostile: Counter-IED

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter 

    Combat Camera Operations Course

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a counter improvised explosive device class during Fieldcraft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, August 5, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853525
    VIRIN: 220805-F-UN699-7001
    Filename: DOD_109154770
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    1CTCS
    AMC
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    421 CTS
    Expeditionary Center
    Multi-Capable Airmen

