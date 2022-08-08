FCH Airmen Practice Weapons Familiarization

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in weapons familirization and shooting drills during Fieldcraft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 8, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|08.08.2022
|08.08.2022 22:23
|B-Roll
|00:01:49
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
