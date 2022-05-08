Highlights of the Change of Command Ceremony that took place on 8-5-22 at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) between outgoing HSAAP Commander, LTC Scott Carpenter, and incoming Commander, LTC Joel Calo.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 20:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853511
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-YZ466-244
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109154698
|Length:
|00:14:49
|Location:
|HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holston Army Ammunition Plant Change of Command Ceremony 8-5-22, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT