Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holston Army Ammunition Plant Change of Command Ceremony 8-5-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    Highlights of the Change of Command Ceremony that took place on 8-5-22 at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) between outgoing HSAAP Commander, LTC Scott Carpenter, and incoming Commander, LTC Joel Calo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 20:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853511
    VIRIN: 220805-A-YZ466-244
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109154698
    Length: 00:14:49
    Location: HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holston Army Ammunition Plant Change of Command Ceremony 8-5-22, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT