    B-roll: Mass casualty exercise at Gila Focus

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army medics assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, practice treating casualties during a mass casualty exercise during the Gila Focus validation exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, is the Army's most modern land fighting force and is preparing to defeat any threat in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853497
    VIRIN: 220804-A-GN091-2001
    Filename: DOD_109154324
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, B-roll: Mass casualty exercise at Gila Focus, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    3rd ID
    medical service
    MASSCAL
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

