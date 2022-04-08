B-roll: Mass casualty exercise at Gila Focus

U.S. Army medics assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, practice treating casualties during a mass casualty exercise during the Gila Focus validation exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, is the Army's most modern land fighting force and is preparing to defeat any threat in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
