A B-roll package of Airmen deploying in mass, 16 July, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853492
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-VV695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109154294
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Shaw Tiger Deploy Downrange, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT