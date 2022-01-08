Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Announcement

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Logan Ludwig 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022, starting Aug 15th 2022. Nine teams from across the globe will compete to represent the Army in this inaugural competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Logan Ludwig)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853491
    VIRIN: 220801-A-QC081-503
    Filename: DOD_109154292
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Announcement, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FCBSC

