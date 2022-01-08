U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022, starting Aug 15th 2022. Nine teams from across the globe will compete to represent the Army in this inaugural competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Logan Ludwig)