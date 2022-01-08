III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022, starting Aug 15th 2022. Nine teams from across the globe will compete to represent the Army in this inaugural competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Logan Ludwig)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853491
|VIRIN:
|220801-A-QC081-503
|Filename:
|DOD_109154292
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Announcement, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT