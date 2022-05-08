Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Over water rescue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    DESCRIPTION: U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform freefall jumps from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a rescue mission for an injured crew member aboard a commercial fuel vessel on the Pacific Ocean 800 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853490
    VIRIN: 220805-Z-QQ538-0001
    Filename: DOD_109154278
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Over water rescue, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    search and rescue
    pararescue
    129th Rescue Wing

