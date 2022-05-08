DESCRIPTION: U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform freefall jumps from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a rescue mission for an injured crew member aboard a commercial fuel vessel on the Pacific Ocean 800 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853490
|VIRIN:
|220805-Z-QQ538-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109154278
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Over water rescue, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT