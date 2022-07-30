Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Reserve 924th FG, 944th FW take flight in Hawaii during RIMPAC 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing are working out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 30, 2022, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 21-Aug. 4. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Reserve 924th FG, 944th FW take flight in Hawaii during RIMPAC 2022, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    924th Fighter Group
    Tyler J. Bolken
    47th Fighter Squadron
    944th Fighter Wing
    RIMPAC 2022
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

