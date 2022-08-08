Vice President Harris Holds a Roundtable Discussion with University Presidents

Vice President Kamala Harris convenes university and college presidents to discuss access to reproductive health care.
|08.08.2022
|08.08.2022 16:28
|Briefings
|853486
|DOD_109154195
|00:30:43
|US
|0
|0
