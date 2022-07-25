Meet the Chief: CMSgt Sharp

The 325th Fighter Wing command chief, CMSgt Wayne Sharp, talks about his early life, family, career, and what he looks forward to while serving at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
