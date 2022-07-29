More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing are working out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2022, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 21-Aug. 4. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853474
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-XK427-944
|PIN:
|1944
|Filename:
|DOD_109154027
|Length:
|00:14:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Reserve 924th FG, 944th FW conduct flight operations in Hawaii for RIMPAC 2022, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
