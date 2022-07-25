Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Commander: Col. Watkins

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Fighter Wing commander, Col. George Watkins, talks about his early life, family, career, and what he looks forward to while serving at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 15:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853473
    VIRIN: 220725-F-MG692-1001
    Filename: DOD_109154011
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    325th Fighter Wing
    Col. George Watkins

