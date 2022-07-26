Moody AFB takes on Agile Flag 22-2

This B-Roll depicts the work Team Moody Airmen did during Agile Flag 22-2 at the Wing Operations Center level at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, July 26, 2022.
Agile Flag 22-2 is Air Combat Command's first lead-wing certification event designed to demonstrate the 23rd Wing's capability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853472
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-NC874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153995
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
