Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody AFB takes on Agile Flag 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    This B-Roll depicts the work Team Moody Airmen did during Agile Flag 22-2 at the Wing Operations Center level at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, July 26, 2022.

    Agile Flag 22-2 is Air Combat Command's first lead-wing certification event designed to demonstrate the 23rd Wing's capability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853472
    VIRIN: 220726-F-NC874-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153995
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB takes on Agile Flag 22-2, by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    agileflag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT