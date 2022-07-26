Moody AFB takes on Agile Flag 22-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-Roll depicts the work Team Moody Airmen did during Agile Flag 22-2 at the Wing Operations Center level at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, July 26, 2022.



Agile Flag 22-2 is Air Combat Command's first lead-wing certification event designed to demonstrate the 23rd Wing's capability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.