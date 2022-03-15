Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Training Exercise

    APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Wisconsin National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package respond to a simulated natural disaster scenario with support from the Army National Guard 2nd Battalion 104th Aviation, ThedaStar Air Medical and Southern Waukesha County Canine Search and Rescue.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853471
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-HS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153972
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: APPLETON, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Training Exercise, by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CERFP
    National Guard
    115th Fighter Wing
    DOMOPS
    115 FW

