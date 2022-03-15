Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Training Exercise

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package respond to a simulated natural disaster scenario with support from the Army National Guard 2nd Battalion 104th Aviation, ThedaStar Air Medical and Southern Waukesha County Canine Search and Rescue.
03.15.2022
08.08.2022
B-Roll
APPLETON, WI, US
