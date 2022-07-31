Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The Pacific Air Force's F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Preforms over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Thunder Open House, July 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853460
    VIRIN: 220731-F-AT619-1002
    Filename: DOD_109153735
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH 22, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Show
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder
    ATOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT