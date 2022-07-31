The Pacific Air Force's F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Preforms over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Thunder Open House, July 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853460
|VIRIN:
|220731-F-AT619-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109153735
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-16 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH 22, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
