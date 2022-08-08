Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High Achieving Squads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    11th Airborne Division

    High Achieving squads is a production of the 11th Airborne Division Chaplains. It details the journey of a squad climbing Denali, North America's highest peak, and how we can overcome challenges in our lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853459
    VIRIN: 220808-D-FW724-403
    Filename: DOD_109153733
    Length: 00:49:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Achieving Squads, by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High Achievement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT