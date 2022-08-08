High Achieving squads is a production of the 11th Airborne Division Chaplains. It details the journey of a squad climbing Denali, North America's highest peak, and how we can overcome challenges in our lives.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853459
|VIRIN:
|220808-D-FW724-403
|Filename:
|DOD_109153733
|Length:
|00:49:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
