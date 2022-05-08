Navy Helicopters and Air Force Pararescue Forces Conduct Astronaut Recovery Exercise

U.S. Space Command and 1st Air Force Detachment Three led a validation exercise meant to strengthen the joint-capability of Navy helicopters and Air Force pararescue forces in their shared-mission to recover NASA-sponsored astronauts Aug. 1-5, 2022, around Patrick Space Force Base, Fl. (U.S. Space Command Video by Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853454
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-BL637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153598
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
