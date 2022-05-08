Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Helicopters and Air Force Pararescue Forces Conduct Astronaut Recovery Exercise

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Sean Castellano 

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Command and 1st Air Force Detachment Three led a validation exercise meant to strengthen the joint-capability of Navy helicopters and Air Force pararescue forces in their shared-mission to recover NASA-sponsored astronauts Aug. 1-5, 2022, around Patrick Space Force Base, Fl. (U.S. Space Command Video by Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853454
    VIRIN: 220805-F-BL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153598
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Navy Helicopters and Air Force Pararescue Forces Conduct Astronaut Recovery Exercise, by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    U.S. Space Command
    Astronaut Recovery
    Human Space Flight Support Office

