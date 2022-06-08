Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers compete in pistol and rifle matches during the 2022 Adjutant General's Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise also known as the "TAG Shoot" Aug. 6, 2022, at Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska. Each team of four soldiers must work together to engage multiple targets quickly and effectively, with limited ammunition and as quickly as possible.

    Matches shown:

    (pistol) The General George Patton combat pistol match is a team event that requires a run of 300 yards carrying all required equipment, after which the teams engage six targets per team from 30 yards, 25 yards and 20 yards.

    (rifle) The team assault match requires teams to advance from 400 to 300 yards on a known distance range, then load their weapons and engage a set of 8 targets as a team. Each team member is limited to five rounds of ammunition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853453
    VIRIN: 220806-A-NH313-575
    Filename: DOD_109153588
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: HASTINGS, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise, by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shooting
    M4
    M17
    Marksmanship
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT