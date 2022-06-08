video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers compete in pistol and rifle matches during the 2022 Adjutant General's Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise also known as the "TAG Shoot" Aug. 6, 2022, at Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska. Each team of four soldiers must work together to engage multiple targets quickly and effectively, with limited ammunition and as quickly as possible.



Matches shown:



(pistol) The General George Patton combat pistol match is a team event that requires a run of 300 yards carrying all required equipment, after which the teams engage six targets per team from 30 yards, 25 yards and 20 yards.



(rifle) The team assault match requires teams to advance from 400 to 300 yards on a known distance range, then load their weapons and engage a set of 8 targets as a team. Each team member is limited to five rounds of ammunition.