    Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471 Purify Natural Water at Exercise Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Capt. Cody Cass 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 471 setting up the Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) near Howes Lake at Camp Grayling, Mich, during Northern Strike 22-2. The TWPS is able to filter and purify water from natural sources for showers, laundry and consumption. The MWSS 471 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853441
    VIRIN: 220804-Z-GC787-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153289
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    This work, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471 Purify Natural Water at Exercise Northern Strike 22, by CPT Cody Cass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    water purification
    Camp Grayling
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22

