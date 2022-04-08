U.S. Marines, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 471 setting up the Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) near Howes Lake at Camp Grayling, Mich, during Northern Strike 22-2. The TWPS is able to filter and purify water from natural sources for showers, laundry and consumption. The MWSS 471 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853441
|VIRIN:
|220804-Z-GC787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153289
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471 Purify Natural Water at Exercise Northern Strike 22, by CPT Cody Cass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT