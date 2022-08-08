USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Army Combat Fitness Test Highlight Video

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa is hosting their Best Squad Competition 2022 from Aug. 8 - Aug. 12 at Grafenwohr, Germany. Multiple squads representing U.S. Army units in the USAREUR-AF theatre will compete in basic and advanced Soldiering skills as a team.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853438
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-EE340-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109153284
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
