    USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Army Combat Fitness Test Highlight Video

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa is hosting their Best Squad Competition 2022 from Aug. 8 - Aug. 12 at Grafenwohr, Germany. Multiple squads representing U.S. Army units in the USAREUR-AF theatre will compete in basic and advanced Soldiering skills as a team.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853438
    VIRIN: 220808-A-EE340-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109153284
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Army Combat Fitness Test Highlight Video, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    EABestSquad

