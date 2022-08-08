Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Designing Strategist

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Toni Whaley 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    60 second video of new Logistics Career Field Team course that discusses strategy, design and play and how they interact.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853423
    VIRIN: 220808-F-KA058-001
    Filename: DOD_109153159
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Play
    Strategy
    Design

