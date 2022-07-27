Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Praxes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj Breanna Raney and Capt Amanda Schultz pitch their spark tank idea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 09:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 853412
    VIRIN: 220727-F-JY552-002
    Filename: DOD_109153033
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    AU
    AUiX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT