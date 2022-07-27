Project Krayt

Lt Col Brandon Baughman and Mr. Ryan O'Meara pitch their Spark Tank idea.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853411
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-JY552-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109152999
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT