CPPA Standdown Training in Washington DC - B-Roll

WASHINGTON (Aug. 3, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Amadou Barry, a member of Regional Support Center Washington, D.C., and command pay and personnel administrators (CPPA) take part in training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 3. All Navy CPPAs took part in training, designed to improve the quality and timeliness of pay transactions, from Aug. 2 to 5 to support the Navy’s “Get Real Get Better” approach to fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853410
|VIRIN:
|220803-N-TH560-706
|Filename:
|DOD_109152998
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
