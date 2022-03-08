Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPPA Standdown Training in Washington DC - B-Roll

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    WASHINGTON (Aug. 3, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Amadou Barry, a member of Regional Support Center Washington, D.C., and command pay and personnel administrators (CPPA) take part in training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 3. All Navy CPPAs took part in training, designed to improve the quality and timeliness of pay transactions, from Aug. 2 to 5 to support the Navy’s “Get Real Get Better” approach to fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853410
    VIRIN: 220803-N-TH560-706
    Filename: DOD_109152998
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CPPA Standdown Training in Washington DC - B-Roll, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPC
    MNCC
    MyNavyHR
    CPPA Standdown
    Command Pay and Personnel Administrators
    RSC Washington

