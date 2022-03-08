CPPA Standdown Training in Washington DC - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WASHINGTON (Aug. 3, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Amadou Barry, a member of Regional Support Center Washington, D.C., and command pay and personnel administrators (CPPA) take part in training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 3. All Navy CPPAs took part in training, designed to improve the quality and timeliness of pay transactions, from Aug. 2 to 5 to support the Navy’s “Get Real Get Better” approach to fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)