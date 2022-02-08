Native Fury 22 MPF Offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Paredes, the supply branch head with Blount Island Command, talks about the strategic impact of the maritime prepositioning forces while participating in exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 2, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez)