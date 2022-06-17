Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Richmond Educator Orientation Video

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Jackson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond (NTAG Richmond)

    220617-N-FI568-1001 (June 17, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes host a tour of the Navy's only boot camp for a group of educators from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The educator orientation visit aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)

