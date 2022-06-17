NTAG Richmond Educator Orientation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220617-N-FI568-1001 (June 17, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes host a tour of the Navy's only boot camp for a group of educators from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The educator orientation visit aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)