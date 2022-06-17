NTAG Richmond Educator Orientation Video

220617-N-FI568-1001 (June 17, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes host a tour of the Navy's only boot camp for a group of educators from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The educator orientation visit aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)
