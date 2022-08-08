Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank 2023: Human Weapon System Optimal Readiness Monitoring System

    RP, GERMANY

    08.08.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Spark Tank 2023: Human Weapon System Optimal Readiness Monitoring System

    This video represents the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron's Spark Tank submission. This video and script was developed by Christopher Myers, Ph.D, Exercise Physiologist & Human Performance Optimization Program Coordinator.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 09:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 853398
    VIRIN: 220808-F-MW015-1001
    Filename: DOD_109152707
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2023: Human Weapon System Optimal Readiness Monitoring System, by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank

