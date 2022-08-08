Creating Responsible Drinking Goals: Set Yourself Up for Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Do you ever think about how your drinking is affecting your everyday life? Learn more about your drinking habits and see how you can make responsible drinking goals for a brighter future!



Own Your Limits is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to help service members learn how to drink responsibly, if they choose to drink alcohol. The site supports the DOD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to service members so they can serve honorably and drink responsibly. Resources are also available for professionals who educate, support or work with service members. Contact us for more information here: https://www.ownyourlimits.org/contact-us/