Creating Responsible Drinking Goals: Set Yourself Up for Success

Do you ever think about how your drinking is affecting your everyday life? Learn more about your drinking habits and see how you can make responsible drinking goals for a brighter future!
Own Your Limits is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to help service members learn how to drink responsibly, if they choose to drink alcohol. The site supports the DOD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to service members so they can serve honorably and drink responsibly. Resources are also available for professionals who educate, support or work with service members. Contact us for more information here: https://www.ownyourlimits.org/contact-us/
