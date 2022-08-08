U.S. Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct maintenance at Trzebień, Poland, August, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853391
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-KT633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109152484
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TRZEBIEń, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Brigade conducts maintenance at Trzebień, Poland, by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga and SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
