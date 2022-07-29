220729-N-FA868-1001

SASEBO BAY (July 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct an ammunition handling evolution in the ship's hangar bay while anchored in Sasebo Bay, Japan, July, 29. America, lead ship of the America Ready Group, is operation in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)
07.29.2022
08.08.2022
B-Roll
