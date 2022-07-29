Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220729-N-FA868-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO BAY (July 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct an ammunition handling evolution in the ship's hangar bay while anchored in Sasebo Bay, Japan, July, 29. America, lead ship of the America Ready Group, is operation in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853378
    VIRIN: 220729-N-FA868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109152273
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220729-N-FA868-1001, by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ammo Onload
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Munnitions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT