U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Dougherty, Maryland Air National Guard director of operations for Joint Force Headquarters, completes a final flight on an A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft, August 6, 2022, Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. The “fini” flight is an Air Force tradition dating back to WWII, and is a celebration of aircrew members upon their final flight before moving to a new base or retiring.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 13:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853352
|VIRIN:
|220806-Z-GZ846-705
|Filename:
|DOD_109151597
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Drew Dougherty Conducts Fini Flight, by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
