Col. Drew Dougherty Conducts Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Dougherty, Maryland Air National Guard director of operations for Joint Force Headquarters, completes a final flight on an A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft, August 6, 2022, Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. The “fini” flight is an Air Force tradition dating back to WWII, and is a celebration of aircrew members upon their final flight before moving to a new base or retiring.