    Col. Drew Dougherty Conducts Fini Flight

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Dougherty, Maryland Air National Guard director of operations for Joint Force Headquarters, completes a final flight on an A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft, August 6, 2022, Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. The “fini” flight is an Air Force tradition dating back to WWII, and is a celebration of aircrew members upon their final flight before moving to a new base or retiring.

