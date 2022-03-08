ATFP Pier Sweep

U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Saudi Naval Forces sweep the Yanbu Commercial Port pier for hazardous material while participating in exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
