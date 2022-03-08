Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATFP Pier Sweep

    YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Saudi Naval Forces sweep the Yanbu Commercial Port pier for hazardous material while participating in exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853344
    VIRIN: 220803-M-PO838-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109151449
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: YANBU, SA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MARCENT
    IMEF
    USCENTCOM
    KSA
    NATIVEFURY22

