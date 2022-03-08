Native Fury 22 Arrives

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, arrive and offload gear at the Yanbu Commercial Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is a biennial exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853340
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-EH070-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109151412
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
