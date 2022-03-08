Native Fury 22 Arrives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, arrive and offload gear at the Yanbu Commercial Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is a biennial exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)