The Gear has Arrived

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1067th Composite Truck Company work hand-in-hand to offload tactical gear at the Yanbu Commercial Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 2, 2022. Native Fury 22 is a biennial exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
