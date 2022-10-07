Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits Land in Australia

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 10, 2022. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853335
|VIRIN:
|220710-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109151211
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
