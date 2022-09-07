The Honorable Frank Kendall, 26th Secretary of the United States Air Force, visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on July 9th 2022. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with state, and Michigan National Guard leadership leadership, accompanied Mr. Kendall at Selfridge to view the facilities and capabilities of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853332
|VIRIN:
|220709-F-JK012-445
|Filename:
|DOD_109151170
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SECAF Visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT