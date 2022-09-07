Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Frank Kendall, 26th Secretary of the United States Air Force, visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on July 9th 2022. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with state, and Michigan National Guard leadership leadership, accompanied Mr. Kendall at Selfridge to view the facilities and capabilities of the installation.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853332
    VIRIN: 220709-F-JK012-445
    Filename: DOD_109151170
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Air National Guard
    SECAF
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

