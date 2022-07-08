127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, delivers the August 2022 drill message to members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 06:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853331
|VIRIN:
|220807-F-JK012-235
|Filename:
|DOD_109151169
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, August 2022 Wing Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
